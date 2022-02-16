Argument leads to stabbing, felony charges

An apparent argument about a Quest food card led to a stabbing Monday night and two felonies charges filed Tuesday against a 61-year-old Kenosha man.

William K. Garrett, of the 6000 block of 14th Avenue, is charged with two counts of second-degree reckless injury and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, all as a repeat-offender and all with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to reports, Kenosha Police officers responded to the Prestige Apartments, 1600 60th St., at about 12:43 a.m. Monday after dispatch had reported that a man had been stabbed and the attacker was no longer on the scene.

Police entered one of the apartments, where they found the victim, who was covered in blood. The victim, who later received 10 stitches to his right wrist and eight to his left bicep, identified the defendant as the suspect.

Another officer located Garrett on 18th Avenue where the an alley runs behind the apartments. Police searched one of the apartments, where they found a large knife in a leather sheath with a small amount of blood on it. The blade looked as if it had been recently cleaned, the complaint states.

The victim stated that Garrett began to demand his "food card," and after he told the defendant he didn't have it and a short verbal argument, Garrett pulled an approximately 8-inch long blade from his waistband and "slashed" it in a horizontal cross-body motion, which caused a deep laceration to his wrist.

Garrett then allegedly swung a second time, which caused a deep laceration to his lower right bicep.

The defendant told police he had given his Quest card to the victim, and the two argued after he believed the victim had traded it for drugs or money, according to the complaint. Garrett said the two began "wrestling," he grabbed his knife and swung it three times. He stated he wasn't aware he had cut the victim.

Court records show Garrett has a previous felony conviction for identity theft in 2017, which could add four years in prison to each count if he's convicted. In addition, the use of a dangerous weapon enhancer could increase a potential prison term

Garrett, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, faces a maximum possible prison sentence of 7.5 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000 on each of the felony charges.

He is due back in court Feb. 24, for a 10 a.m. preliminary hearing before Kenosha County Commissioner Larry Keating.

