Arrest made in Tuesday night stabbing

A 31-year-old Kenosha woman faces two felony charges after she was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing another woman.

Tyana M. Robertson, of the 1500 block of 30th Avenue, remained in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. She was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Robertson is charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery, along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The recklessly endangering safety charge carries a possible maximum prison term of five years, five years extended supervision and a $25,000 fine, while the battery charge carries a possible prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

Kenosha Police responded to the defendant’s residence after a 911 call. The dispatcher reported they could hear two people yelling and the sound of things being thrown around before the call disconnected.

When officers arrived, they found the victim actively bleeding from her left arm. The victim had a stab wound to her upper left arm, and she told police that Robertson had stabbed her with a knife. Police found four knives in the bathroom, each with blood on them, along with blood on the bathroom sink and vanity.

The victim received four stitches to her upper left arm and four to two stab wounds to her left wrist, the complaint states.

Police spoke to Robertson, who was reportedly “extremely intoxicated.” The defendant stated that she and the victim had argued, so she armed herself with a knife. Robertson said she couldn’t explain why four knives were found and that she “blacked out” when the stabbing happened.

