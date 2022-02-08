Arrest warrant issued for Illinois man in connection to November pursuit in Pleasant Prairie

An arrest warrant for $200,000 was issued last week for a 17-year-old Round Lake, Ill., man charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in November.

Ja'Veon M. Perry failed to appear Feb. 3 in Kenosha County Circuit Court, and records indicate that Court Commissioner Larry Keating issued the warrant at that time.

Perry is charged with a felony count of attempting to elude or flee an officer, which carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

Traverses multiple jurisdictions

According to the criminal complaint:

A Pleasant Prairie Police Officer was dispatched at 1:32 a.m. Nov. 14 to the 3200 block of 98th Place after dispatchers advised that a caller had reported an unknown male was walking up to garages throughout the neighborhood, had got into a vehicle and was at a park.

The officer located the vehicle, a black Honda SUV, coming from a dead end. The vehicle passed the officer's squad and temporarily drove into a ditch while it made a turn.

When the officer attempted to stop Perry's vehicle in the 3200 block of 101st Street, Perry allegedly continued at a slow speed and then accelerated south onto 34th Avenue. The Pleasant Prairie officer eventually handed the pursuit over to the Kenosha Police and reported the chase lasted 4.5 miles and reached a top speed of 91 mph.

Further investigation

The original caller spoke to police and reported their dog woke them up because of a subject knocking at their door. The caller stated they didn't answer because they didn't know the person and then watched him leave and knock on two other doors. The caller also stated the suspect appeared to be "confused, high on a drug and lost," the complaint states.

Police spoke to the registered owner of the vehicle, Perry's grandmother, to advise her that the vehicle had been involved in a vehicle pursuit. Perry then spoke to the officer and told him that he had observed the squad car behind him he panicked and increased his speed. But he denied that he was trying to elude the officer.

Perry also stated that he was going up to doors in the neighborhood because he was looking for his girlfriend's house and forgot where she lived, according to the complaint.

