Arrest warrant issued for Kenosha man in connection with string of 2021 burglaries

A $10,000 arrest warrant was issued Friday for a 19-year-old Kenosha man charged with a string of burglaries last fall.

Antoine Hall, of the 6100 block of 35th Avenue, had been scheduled to make his initial appearance Friday, but when he failed to show, Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating issued the warrant.

Hall is charged with four felony counts of burglary, four misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of theft for incidents Sept. 12 at 625 57th St., which is the location of The Vault Banquet Hall, Shel’s Bridal, Sterling Law Offices and Clark-Dietz Inc.

Each of the felony charges carries a possible prison term of 7.5 years, plus five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police were called to the 57th Street location, which has eight floors and six businesses, and were advised that a window of The Vault had been broken into. Police followed a trail of blood that continued up the stairs, and officers discovered four businesses had been broken into.

Co-owners of The Vault told police they had an event the previous night. They reported that between $2,000-$3,000 from a cashbox and about $185 from a register had been taken, along with 12 bottles of liquor. Police found the empty cash box and register in a dumpster on the southeast corner of the building.

Police found that a glass pane on the third and sixth floor doors, occupied by Clark-Dietz had been broken, but determined that nothing had been taken. A glass pane to the fifth floor, occupied by Sterling Law Offices, had been broken out, and police were unable to determine if anything had been taken from that location.

The fourth-floor door, occupied by Shel’s Bridal, also had been broken, and police were advised that $150 was missing from a cash box.

On Nov. 30, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory reported that a fingerprint from one of the safe deposit boxes was a match to Hall’s left middle finger, the complaint states.

