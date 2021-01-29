Arrest warrant issued for looting suspect; authorities tie suspect to Boost Mobile store hit Aug. 24

An Illinois man was charged Friday in connection with looting during rioting following the shooting of Jacob Blake, the eighth person to be charged this week in connection with incidents during the unrest.

Domnic A. Willis, 19, of Waukegan, Ill., was charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, for allegedly breaking into the Boost Mobile store, 2113 52nd St., on Aug. 24.

According to the criminal complaint, two Kenosha Police officers in an unmarked van came across people looting Boost Mobile at about 1 a.m. Aug. 24, hours after the Blake shooting. “During this time there were active riots and buildings (and) businesses were getting damaged and looted throughout the city,” the complaint states, quoting Detective Lorn Anschutz. “Near the courthouse area, businesses were being set ablaze and our city was utter chaos. Everyone on duty was attempting to control the turmoil; however the possibility of maintaining order was impossible due to the number of subjects and mobs creating disorder.”

The complaint states that Anschutz saw three people climb out a broken window at Boost Mobile and run away. He looked into the store and saw one person run into a back room, and saw a man later identified as Willis standing in the store wearing a backpack. A 16-year-old was found hiding in a closet in the rafters.