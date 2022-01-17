 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Crime and Court news

Arrest warrant issued for Milwaukee man who reportedly fled from hit-and-run crash

A $25,000 arrest warrant was issued last week for a Milwaukee man charged after a hit-and-run crash in November in the Town of Paris.

James E. Smith, 31, of the 2100 block of W. Colfax Place, had been scheduled to make his initial appearance Jan. 11, but when he failed to show, the warrant was issued.

Smith is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run and carrying a concealed weapon.

The felony charges carry a total maximum possible prison sentence of 11 years, six months, 12 years extended supervision and a $60,000 fine.

The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic.The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year, prompting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to call the increase an unacceptable crisis.That percentage increase was the biggest six-month increase since the department began recording fatal crash data since 1975.The department, which includes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, announced that it will develop a national strategy for steps to save lives on the roads."We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America," Buttigieg said in a statement Thursday. "No one will accomplish this alone. It will take all levels of government, industries, advocates, engineers and communities across the country working together toward the day when family members no longer have to say goodbye to loved ones because of a traffic crash."NHTSA also said that behavioral research from March through June showed that speeding and traveling without a seat belt remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic. The agency has pointed to increasing road deaths, a trend for the last two years, on more reckless behavior on the roads.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on patrol on I-94 just north of Highway E on Nov. 17, at 10:43 a.m. observed the defendant's vehicle passing traffic at about 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.

People are also reading…

The trooper attempted to catch the vehicle, and as it began to slow down, the defendant allegedly swerved left into another lane and exited at Highway 142, then returned to the interstate. The pursuit continued, with the defendant "overtaking traffic at a high rate of speed and weaving between vehicles in traffic lanes 2, 3 and 4 without signaling," the complaint states.

As the pursuit reached Highway 158, the trooper stopped the chase. He reported the defendant's top speed was 111 mph and lasted 2.3 miles in 1 minute, 30 seconds.

As the trooper continued to look for the vehicle, he heard a radio traffic call of a crash that involved the defendant's silver Ford C-max and a semitrailer on Highway 158 in Paris. Kenosha County Dispatch reported the driver fled on foot and had last been seen heading toward an antique mall on the West Frontage Road.

Contraband reported found

Police on the crash scene found a loaded gun with a misfired round in the chamber with another round jammed behind it in the defendant's vehicle. Police also reported the inside of the vehicle "smelled of marijuana."

Also inside the vehicle, police found tobacco rolled in a paper towel stuffed in a black cup, two unopened bottles of intoxicating beverages, a blue cup with a trace of liquid inside and a prescription pill bottle labeled "penicillin" with three or four pills.

The defendant's vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, while the semitrailer sustained a broken rear axle. The semi driver stated he saw the Ford exit the interstate from the north at a very high rate of speed and wasn't able to make the curve at the intersection. The driver said the car was headed right toward him, so he accelerated rapidly, but was unable to avoid the collision.

Court records show that Smith has a previous felony conviction in April 2010 for robbery with use of force in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. He was sentenced in that case to five years in prison and five years extended supervision.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Future of Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert