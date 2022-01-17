Arrest warrant issued for Milwaukee man who reportedly fled from hit-and-run crash

A $25,000 arrest warrant was issued last week for a Milwaukee man charged after a hit-and-run crash in November in the Town of Paris.

James E. Smith, 31, of the 2100 block of W. Colfax Place, had been scheduled to make his initial appearance Jan. 11, but when he failed to show, the warrant was issued.

Smith is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run and carrying a concealed weapon.

The felony charges carry a total maximum possible prison sentence of 11 years, six months, 12 years extended supervision and a $60,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on patrol on I-94 just north of Highway E on Nov. 17, at 10:43 a.m. observed the defendant's vehicle passing traffic at about 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper attempted to catch the vehicle, and as it began to slow down, the defendant allegedly swerved left into another lane and exited at Highway 142, then returned to the interstate. The pursuit continued, with the defendant "overtaking traffic at a high rate of speed and weaving between vehicles in traffic lanes 2, 3 and 4 without signaling," the complaint states.

As the pursuit reached Highway 158, the trooper stopped the chase. He reported the defendant's top speed was 111 mph and lasted 2.3 miles in 1 minute, 30 seconds.

As the trooper continued to look for the vehicle, he heard a radio traffic call of a crash that involved the defendant's silver Ford C-max and a semitrailer on Highway 158 in Paris. Kenosha County Dispatch reported the driver fled on foot and had last been seen heading toward an antique mall on the West Frontage Road.

Contraband reported found

Police on the crash scene found a loaded gun with a misfired round in the chamber with another round jammed behind it in the defendant's vehicle. Police also reported the inside of the vehicle "smelled of marijuana."

Also inside the vehicle, police found tobacco rolled in a paper towel stuffed in a black cup, two unopened bottles of intoxicating beverages, a blue cup with a trace of liquid inside and a prescription pill bottle labeled "penicillin" with three or four pills.

The defendant's vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, while the semitrailer sustained a broken rear axle. The semi driver stated he saw the Ford exit the interstate from the north at a very high rate of speed and wasn't able to make the curve at the intersection. The driver said the car was headed right toward him, so he accelerated rapidly, but was unable to avoid the collision.

Court records show that Smith has a previous felony conviction in April 2010 for robbery with use of force in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. He was sentenced in that case to five years in prison and five years extended supervision.

