Arrest warrant issued for Twin Lakes man charged with child enticement

After learning a 13-year-old girl in the family had met a man online, a woman and one of her adult daughters contacted the man by phone posing as the girl and got him to admit that he had sex with the child.

Oscar Adolfo Ruiz-Uriostegui, 32, of Twin Lakes, was charged this week with use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime and child enticement. A $75,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the children in the family told the mother that the 13-year-old had met a man online through a social media app and that the man had picked her up at night in November and brought her to Illinois.

The mother found the man’s phone number in the girl’s journal and, along with an adult daughter, called him posing as the girl. During the conversation, the man — alleged to be Ruiz-Uriostegui — said that he and the girl had had sex. He said the girl had told him she was 18. During that conversation and subsequent conversations that were related to police, the man said that now that he knew the girl’s age he would not see her again until she turned 18.

Police were able to identify Ruiz-Uriostegui using data from the social media app, including chats between the man and the girl. The girl told police she had been sexually assaulted when the man brought her to his house.

