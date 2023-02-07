Arrests warrants have been issued for two Trevor residents who allegedly sold drugs to a woman who later died from a fentanyl overdose.

Maria A. Larson, 49, and Gerald H. Campion, 66, are both charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of a controlled substance as party to a crime.

A court commissioner issued $75,000 arrest warrants for both individuals Monday.

In March 2022 a Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy responded to a residence in the 8100 block 238th Avenue in Salem Lakes for a death investigation.

Dispatch advised that a caller had found his girlfriend in bed unresponsive. Upon arrival, the deputy was was met at the front door by the caller.

The deputy checked Langel's pulse, according to the criminal complaint, and a Salem Lakes paramedic confirmed she was dead.

Deputies on scene reportedly located a purse with pills inside it next to Langel. A detective examined the pills that appeared to be from an illegitimate source.

In September 2022, the detective received an email from a Kenosha County medical examiner who indicated Langel's cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

Langel's phone reportedly had several suspicious conversations with an individual later identified as Campion.

Langel reportedly offered Campion money to purchase pain medication from him. In early March 2022, Langel reportedly informed Campion that she intentionally took too many pills.

Almost every message between Langel and Campion appeared to involve her going to the his house in order to purchase narcotics. On Jan. 24, 2023, detectives went to Campion’s residence to speak with him.

Campion admitted that Langel didn’t trust anyone other than him to get her drugs because the of fentanyl problem, according to the complaint.

He also reportedly said that the source of the pills was from Chicago. He identified the source as Larson, according to the complaint.