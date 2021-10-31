As the Rittenhouse trial begins, focus of the nation drawn to a Kenosha County courtroom

Rittenhouse came from his home in Antioch, Ill., to Kenosha on Aug. 25 following two days of protest and rioting that broke out in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer. He was armed with an AR-15 rifle he took from the home of the stepfather of Dominick Black, a friend in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse and Black joined other heavily armed men who gathered at Downtown businesses along Sheridan Road (state Highway 32). In interviews Rittenhouse gave before the shooting with some of the many members of the media and independent journalists on the street that night, the teenager said he was hired by owners of a car lot to protect property, and that he was acting as a medic.

The shootings happened later that night — captured on video and shared thousands of times on social media before dawn the following morning.

Polarizing case

The Rittenhouse shootings have been decried by those on the left as an example of the danger of right-wing militias and political violence. On the right, Rittenhouse has been raised up as a hero who was justified in killing people who were part of a mob, with supporters arguing he is being persecuted by the government.