ATF investigation leads to felony charges for straw purchases of firearms against Kenosha man

An Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigation into straw purchases of firearms in August of 2020 led to three felony charges against a 40-year-old Kenosha man.

Eric W. Gragen, of the 8000 block of 48th Avenue, was ordered held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond during his initial appearance earlier this month before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

Court records show that Gragen had been wanted on a $100,000 arrest warrant after he failed to make an initial appearance in August. He was returned on that warrant Jan. 10.

Gragen waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Feb. 25, for a pre-trial conference before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Each of the felony counts carries a maximum possible prison sentence of five years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000.

The complaint

According to the criminal complaint, An informant advised ATF agents in August of 2020 that Gragen was straw purchasing firearms for felon gang members in the Kenosha County and Lake County (Ill.) areas.

The informant showed texts with the defendant that discussed firearm sales and stated that Gragen buys firearms from armslist.com, charges between $200 and $400 each and typically meets individuals in store or gas station parking lots.

Agents, along with members of the Kenosha Drug Operations Group and other law enforcement officials, conducted a controlled firearm purchase of a rifle, a rifle magazine, a pistol and three pistol magazines Aug. 12, 2020, for $2,100, the complaint states.

The informant met with the defendant at a store parking lot in Somers, where police observed Gragen pull two boxes from his vehicle and put them in the back seat of the informant's vehicle. Police then watched Gragen hand money to the informant.

Law enforcement arranged another controlled purchase Aug. 18, 2020, of a shotgun and three magazines for $1,100 at the same parking lot. Police watched the defendant relocate to a different store's parking lot, where he spoke to an unknown male, who put a firearm in Gragen's vehicle. Gragen then returned, put a firearm in the informant's vehicle and leave, according to the complaint.

Separate case

In a separate case against Gragen, he is charged with a felony count of unauthorized use of food stamps, which carries a possible maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

Gragen has a pre-trial conference on this case before Milisauskas the same day and time as the other pending case.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police Gragen had stolen her electronic benefit transfer food stamp card and made multiple purchases. During a traffic stop, the woman's card was found on Gragen.

