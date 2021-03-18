ATF releases photos, video in arson investigations from August unrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Field Office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is issuing newly obtained photographs and videos seeking the public’s help identifying numerous persons of interest who could advance the arson investigations of several Kenosha businesses and vehicles that were set ablaze between Sunday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
In its latest release of photos and videos from the investigation, the ATF is seeking to identify the males in relation to the arson that occurred at Kenosha Probation and Parole Building at 1212 60th St. the evening of Aug. 24.
The video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/0rukLcObopkphoto
ATF will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for the positive identification of each person depicted in newly released videos and pictures. These individuals could further arson investigations, leading to an arrest and prosecution.
ATF is working collaboratively on the investigations with the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. The photos and videos are also posted on the ATF’s Twitter page, @ATF_Chicago.
People with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of these individuals are urged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the “ReportIt” app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought.
“ATF agents will continue to work with our law enforcement partners investigating these arsons for as long as it takes in order to hold those accountable,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. “Publicizing these newly acquired photographs and videos of last summer’s civil unrest, we are hopeful the public will assist in solving these violent crimes committed against the whole community,”
ATF protects the public from crimes involving firearms, explosives, arson, and the diversion of alcohol and tobacco products; regulates lawful commerce in firearms and explosives; and provides worldwide support to law enforcement, public safety, and industry partners.