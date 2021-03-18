ATF releases photos, video in arson investigations from August unrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Field Office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is issuing newly obtained photographs and videos seeking the public’s help identifying numerous persons of interest who could advance the arson investigations of several Kenosha businesses and vehicles that were set ablaze between Sunday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

In its latest release of photos and videos from the investigation, the ATF is seeking to identify the males in relation to the arson that occurred at Kenosha Probation and Parole Building at 1212 60th St. the evening of Aug. 24.

The video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/0rukLcObopkphoto

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ATF will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for the positive identification of each person depicted in newly released videos and pictures. These individuals could further arson investigations, leading to an arrest and prosecution.

ATF is working collaboratively on the investigations with the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. The photos and videos are also posted on the ATF’s Twitter page, @ATF_Chicago.