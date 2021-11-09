Attorney analyzes Rittenhouse's legal claim to self-defense, and importance of Grosskreutz's testimony

Some have argued that Rittenhouse relinquished his right to self-defense by committing the crime of having carried a firearm while being underage. But Cafferty said that the legal basis for a self-defense argument “is sort of a moving target. It’s very fact-specific on each case.”

He said that someone committing an armed robbery of a bank gives up their right to self-defense if a guard or citizen tries to stop them.

“Someone from the public has the right to disarm myself if I have committed a bank robbery,” Cafferty said.

But, if somebody commits misdemeanor disorderly conduct by yelling at someone on the street, then the person being yelled at retaliates by trying to stab the person yelling, the right to self-defense would be retained by the original aggressor who now is trying to avoid being stabbed.

“It gets more complicated in the case of Rittenhouse,” Cafferty said.

If Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, then the argument that he was defending himself from the “mob” that ran him down would have a stronger standing. But if Rittenhouse is found to have been the aggressor in the situation, then he would not have a right to use deadly force against those running after him.