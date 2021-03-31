 Skip to main content
Attorney withdraws from case in February 2020 homicide outside Roosevelt Road tavern
The defense attorney for Michael Frazier, 38, Mount Pleasant, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the February 2020 shooting death of Malik Boyd, Gurnee, Ill., withdrew from the case Tuesday morning.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell granted attorney Terry Rose’s motion to withdraw and set the case for a status hearing April 19. A previously scheduled jury trial May 19 was removed from the court calendar.

Frazier remains in custody at the Kenosha County Jail on a $1,025,000 bond. His co-defendant, Shaquel B. Harris, 28, Kenosha, is being held in custody without bond.

Harris is due back in court April 16 for a status hearing.

Boyd was shot in the neck after he and a group of friends left the Rain Bar and Lounge, 3000 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, at about 2 a.m. last Feb. 29. Both defendants have denied any involvement.

