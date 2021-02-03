Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court

A failure to provide an updated address led the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday to seek an increase in Kyle Rittenhouse's bond. However, Rittenhouse's defense team — led by Racine attorney Mark Richards — is arguing that the "Safe House" where the teen is staying should not be disclosed for his own safety, citing threats made against him.

Request to increase bond

According to court documents, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorneys Thomas C. Binger and Jason R. Zapf filed the motion to increase bond before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

The motion asks for an arrest warrant to be issued for Rittenhouse, charged in two homicides and another man who was shot civil unrest Aug. 25, along with an additional bond of $200,000.

After his initial arrest, Rittenhouse was held in custody until he posted a $2 million bond Nov. 20. The motion states the bond listed his address as an apartment in Antioch, Ill., and specifically required him to "give written notice to the Clerk of this Court within 48 hours of any change of address or telephone number."

The motion further states that, on Dec. 22, the clerk mailed a notice to the defendant at that address, and that notice was returned as unclaimed Jan. 28.