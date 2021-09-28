Authorities arrest two teens in alleged stolen vehicle fleeing at high speeds on Sheridan Road

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Authorities caught two boys who tried to flee in an alleged stolen vehicle at speeds reaching 90 mph in the 12500 block of Sheridan Road early Tuesday.
Officers took a 16-year-old boy into custody on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent following the 1:19 a.m. incident that ended with Pleasant Prairie police officers using “spike strips” to stop the car in the 12500 block of Sheridan Road, according to Capt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department. The boy, who was transported to a juvenile detention facility, also faces charges of fleeing an officer and second-degree reckless endangering safety.
The second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was also arrested on being party to the crime of fleeing, a felony, possession of marijuana and obstructing, both misdemeanors. Both boys are believed to be from Illinois, he said.
According to Schaal, police had received an advisory from police in Waukegan, Ill., regarding a black Jeep that had apparently been stolen and was last seen heading north of the state line. A Kenosha police officer spotted the Jeep at 75th Street and Sheridan Road, he said.
“We confirmed through the license plate that it was stolen out of Waukegan. So, when one of our officers tried to stop it, it took off,” he said. “The vehicle reached speeds of 90 mph going south.”
Schaal said Pleasant Prairie police monitoring police radio frequencies out of Kenosha, had set up spike strips near Highway 165 and Sheridan Road, just north of the Illinois border.
“They got good spike strips on it and the vehicle came slowly to a halt, maybe half mile or so from the state line,” Schaal said. “Two occupants bailed out and we were able to catch both of them after a short search.”
In addition to Pleasant Prairie police, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s canine unit were called to assist in tracking the two boys in the Chiwaukee Prairie and they were taken into custody.