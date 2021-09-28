Authorities arrest two teens in alleged stolen vehicle fleeing at high speeds on Sheridan Road

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Authorities caught two boys who tried to flee in an alleged stolen vehicle at speeds reaching 90 mph in the 12500 block of Sheridan Road early Tuesday.

Officers took a 16-year-old boy into custody on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent following the 1:19 a.m. incident that ended with Pleasant Prairie police officers using “spike strips” to stop the car in the 12500 block of Sheridan Road, according to Capt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department. The boy, who was transported to a juvenile detention facility, also faces charges of fleeing an officer and second-degree reckless endangering safety.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was also arrested on being party to the crime of fleeing, a felony, possession of marijuana and obstructing, both misdemeanors. Both boys are believed to be from Illinois, he said.

According to Schaal, police had received an advisory from police in Waukegan, Ill., regarding a black Jeep that had apparently been stolen and was last seen heading north of the state line. A Kenosha police officer spotted the Jeep at 75th Street and Sheridan Road, he said.