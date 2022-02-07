Authorities intercept more than 1 kilo of cocaine headed to Kenosha

A suspicious FedEx package headed from Belize to Kenosha led authorities to more than 1 kilo of cocaine and a felony charge filed Friday against a 24-year-old Kenosha woman.

Stefany L. Gomez, of the 900 block of 48th Street, is free on a $5,000 cash bond set during her initial appearance by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

According to information included in the criminal complaint, on Jan. 31, a special agent with United States Homeland Security alerted the Kenosha Special Investigations Unit that a package headed to Kenosha was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Miami International Airport.

The package was opened and contained an envelope with a "white powdery substance inside." The vacuum-packed plastic bag contained 1.089 kilograms that tested positive for cocaine hydrochoride and was deemed "far too large for personal use and is indicative of intent to sell," according to the complaint.

Authorities also stated the defendant's Kenosha residence has been receiving packages since 2020 from a shipper in Hong Kong that is known to be connected to individuals currently under investigation by Homeland Security for narcotics and money laundering.

On Feb. 2, a member of the Special Investigations Unit delivered the package to Gomez's residence, and a detective observed a female there pick up the package, read what was on it and took it inside.

Members of the SIU and Kenosha Police Department SWAT executed a search warrant of the residence, where they found Gomez and her 10-month-old child.

Inside the home, police found a bin with a package of baby formula that contained 14 grams of marijuana, along with a plastic container of small marijuana cigar ends on a dresser and a glass smoking pipe in the closet.

Officers also found two corner-cut baggies on the floor of an entry room, a digital scale, a marijuana bong, 2.5 grams of marijuana, and inside the garbage, a large heat-sealed empty bag that smelled like marijuana.

Police spoke with Gomez, who stated she lives at the residence with her boyfriend and their child. She told police when she saw the package came from Belize, she assumed it was meant for him, because that's where he's from. Gomez admitted the marijuana belonged to her, but denied knowing about the contents of the package.

Detectives reviewed the defendant's cell phone and uncovered conversations regarding the sale of illicit drugs, along with videos that show Gomez weighing cocaine on a digital scale and others where she is seen recording amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Additional conversations on the phone appear to show that Gomez is involved in prostitution, the complaint states, as people were asking for rates and what is offered, the complaint states.

Felony possession

Gomez is charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine, which carries a possible maximum prison term of 25 years, 15 years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

The defendant also faces a felony charge of neglecting a child, which carries a possible prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gomez is due in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

