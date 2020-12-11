 Skip to main content
Authorities seek driver who fled scene after vehicle strikes utility pole
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department car

SILVER LAKE -- Authorities were seeking the driver of a vehicle that struck a utility pole before abandoning it in the 800 block of Cogswell Drive Thursday night.

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies discovered the pole knocked over on top of the vehicle in the single-car accident that occurred at 11:43 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Pittsley. Fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene shortly afterward, however, the driver had fled the scene, he said.

A We Energies service crew was called to respond to move the pole prior to the vehicle being towed, he said. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the accident can call the sheriff's department at 262-605-5100.

