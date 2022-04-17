Authorities use Taser to subdue driver who reportedly fought with them during traffic stop near I-94

A man was arrested after he fought with authorities and had to be subdued with a Taser following a traffic stop of the driver who was allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a Saturday night run-in with authorities.

The incident began at 5:21 p.m. in the 6900 block of 60th Street when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle whose driver, who refused to pull over, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas of the Kenosha Police Department.

Zukauskas said the KPD officer pursued the driver and was joined by units from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department who were in the area.

The vehicle continued west onto 52nd Street near Interstate 94, where the state patrol took over the pursuit, according to Zukauskas. The vehicle drove over a grass median near the west frontage road. The driver exited the vehicle, walked up to the state patrol officer and then resisted the officer who was attempting to arrest him, he said.

“He refused to comply with commands. An electronic control device was used to effectively take the subject into custody,” Zukauskas said.

According to initial police radio traffic reports, the man had fought with officers at the scene and a rescue unit was later summoned to treat him for a head injury.

Zukauskas said police will recommend charges of felony fleeing, eluding and resisting authorities and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.