Authorities use Taser to subdue driver who reportedly fought with them during traffic stop near I-94

A man was arrested after he fought with authorities and had to be subdued with a Taser following a traffic stop of the driver who was allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a Saturday night run-in with authorities.
The incident began at 5:21 p.m. in the 6900 block of 60th Street when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle whose driver, who refused to pull over, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas of the Kenosha Police Department.
Zukauskas said the KPD officer pursued the driver and was joined by units from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department who were in the area.
The vehicle continued west onto 52nd Street near Interstate 94, where the state patrol took over the pursuit, according to Zukauskas. The vehicle drove over a grass median near the west frontage road. The driver exited the vehicle, walked up to the state patrol officer and then resisted the officer who was attempting to arrest him, he said.
“He refused to comply with commands. An electronic control device was used to effectively take the subject into custody,” Zukauskas said.
According to initial police radio traffic reports, the man had fought with officers at the scene and a rescue unit was later summoned to treat him for a head injury.
Zukauskas said police will recommend charges of felony fleeing, eluding and resisting authorities and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Notable Green Bay Road crashes
GREEN BAY ROAD MULTIPLE-vehicle crash
A crash involving possibly more than five vehicles on Green Bay Road stopped southbound traffic from 45th Street to 52nd Street on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Green Bay Road crash
In what Pleasant Prairie Police described as a “holiday miracle,” the woman driving this vehicle managed to walk away with only minor injuries after a crash with a semi-trailer on Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, on Green Bay Road. The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is working with other area law enforcement agencies to help prevent crashes and injuries by targeting high-speed and reckless driving on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Vehicle crash Green bay
A red Hyundai Sonata and a black Toyota Corolla were involved in a crash at the intersection of Green bay road and 67th St. The Corolla suffered severe damage to the driver side door.
JOE STATES, Kenosha News
CRASH AT GREEN BAY ROAD AND HIGHWAY 50
Crews tow two vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Green Bay Road late Tuesday. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Kenosha police.
Terry Flores
CAMPER Crash
Rescue workers work Tuesday at the scene of a crash involving a camper in the 6400 block of Green Bay Road.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Crash at Highways 50 and 31 Friday
Kenosha Police and Fire Department personnel responded to this two-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highways 50 and 31. The accident caused one vehicle to roll over onto its roof, and one person from that vehicle was transported to an area hospital from the scene. No further information was available Friday.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, Kenosha News
