Bail reduction denied for man who has trial delayed because of COVID

A judge denied a request to lower bail for a Racine man who has been awaiting trial for nearly two years.

Jerome Harris, 47, was charged in November 2019 with first degree reckless injury and possession of cocaine, alleged to have stabbed a Kenosha man during what police said was a dispute over prostitution and cocaine.

At a brief hearing Monday, Harris’s attorney Brenda VanCuick asked that Harris’ bond be lowered from its current $150,000, saying Harris' trial has been repeatedly delayed. She said Harris has chronic health conditions that make him more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We are on our 14th trial date,” VanCuick said.

Harris was scheduled to go to trial last week, but that was delayed because of a current quarantine at the jail because of COVID cases there.

In August, he had started to go to trial, but the day after the trial began VanCuick fell ill and, according to the court record, was diagnosed with COVID. She was forced to ask for a mistrial.

Now Harris’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 1. However, that is the same date the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial is scheduled before the same judge, so it appears unlikely that Harris’s trial would move forward if the Rittenhouse case proceeds on time.