Bail reduction denied for man who has trial delayed because of COVID

A judge denied a request to lower bail for a Racine man who has been awaiting trial for nearly two years.
Jerome Harris, 47, was charged in November 2019 with first degree reckless injury and possession of cocaine, alleged to have stabbed a Kenosha man during what police said was a dispute over prostitution and cocaine.
At a brief hearing Monday, Harris’s attorney Brenda VanCuick asked that Harris’ bond be lowered from its current $150,000, saying Harris' trial has been repeatedly delayed. She said Harris has chronic health conditions that make him more vulnerable to COVID-19.
“We are on our 14th trial date,” VanCuick said.
Harris was scheduled to go to trial last week, but that was delayed because of a current quarantine at the jail because of COVID cases there.
In August, he had started to go to trial, but the day after the trial began VanCuick fell ill and, according to the court record, was diagnosed with COVID. She was forced to ask for a mistrial.
Now Harris’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 1. However, that is the same date the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial is scheduled before the same judge, so it appears unlikely that Harris’s trial would move forward if the Rittenhouse case proceeds on time.
“Obviously this is a serious case,” VanCuick said. “Mr. Harris has always represented this is a self defense case.”
The state objected to lowering the bond, saying Harris would likely face prison time if convicted and that he is a flight risk.
Harris is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old Kenosha man 17 times in the head, neck, chest, back and both arms after the man threatened Harris and a 24-year-old Racine woman with a baseball bat.
According to the criminal complaint, the 55-year-old man had been complaining about being “ripped off” by the 24-year-old woman over a deal involving prostitution and drugs. She went back to the man’s home with Harris but he threatened them with a bat, and, she told police, Harris stabbed the man.
Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder denied Harris's request for a lower bond. The judge called the delays in Harris' case caused by COVID "unfortunate" but said "that's happened to a lot of people."