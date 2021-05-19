BB-guns confiscated at Wilson Elementary, Washington Middle schools

Kenosha Police and officials at two local public schools investigated reports of weapons violations after they confiscated BB-guns from students at Wilson Elementary and Washington Middle School earlier this week.

On Tuesday officers responded to Wilson Elementary, 4520 33rd Ave., following the report of the incident sometime before 4 p.m., according to police radio traffic. The incident at Washington Middle School, 811 Washington Road, occurred Monday.

Tanya Ruder, Kenosha Unified spokesperson, confirmed that the BB-guns had been brought into the schools. No one was hurt or threatened, she said.

Notification from Wilson and Washington principals Rhonda Lopez and Shane Gayle, respectively, went out to parents or guardians of students, noting that the weapons had been seized and school administration and the police department involved in the investigations. Both students are expected to face discipline.

“We also want you to know that the individual responsible is known and disciplinary action will be implemented. Most importantly, the police do not believe that students and staff are in danger,” according to the notifications.