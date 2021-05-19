 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BB-guns confiscated at Wilson Elementary, Washington Middle schools
View Comments
alert top story

BB-guns confiscated at Wilson Elementary, Washington Middle schools

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police and officials at two local public schools investigated reports of weapons violations after they confiscated BB-guns from students at Wilson Elementary and Washington Middle School earlier this week.

On Tuesday officers responded to Wilson Elementary, 4520 33rd Ave., following the report of the incident sometime before 4 p.m., according to police radio traffic. The incident at Washington Middle School, 811 Washington Road, occurred Monday.

Tanya Ruder, Kenosha Unified spokesperson, confirmed that the BB-guns had been brought into the schools. No one was hurt or threatened, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pardeep Singh Kaleka, the eldest son of Satwant Singh Kaleka, who was killed in a shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek on Aug. 5, 2012, speaks to the crowd in Alford Park South during a rally of the 80% Coalition on Wednesday.

Notification from Wilson and Washington principals Rhonda Lopez and Shane Gayle, respectively,  went out to parents or guardians of students, noting that the weapons had been seized and school administration and the police department involved in the investigations. Both students are expected to face discipline.

“We also want you to know that the individual responsible is known and disciplinary action will be implemented. Most importantly, the police do not believe that students and staff are in danger,” according to the notifications.

School officials also encouraged parents to remind their children that if “they see or hear something of concern” to report it immediately to a trusted adult, such as a teacher, a counselor, the school principal or others “so it may be investigated immediately for the safety of all.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Can men with history of domestic violence against women be denied jobs working with women?
Crime & Courts

Can men with history of domestic violence against women be denied jobs working with women?

  • Updated

A Racine County court case, which had its beginnings six years ago that is now going to be heard by the Supreme Court of Wisconsin, deals with this very question. Like all cases that land in the state’s highest court, it could have rippling implications across Wisconsin — in this case, job-seekers with criminal convictions for violence against women and their potential employers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert