Beach Park woman convicted in OWI crash gets jail term

A 31-year-old Beach Park, Ill., woman, will spend 180 days in the Kenosha County Jail after she pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to a felony charge of drunken driving with a minor child in the vehicle.

As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of OWI causing injury against Jomary Santiago Torres was dismissed, according to Kenosha County Circuit Court records.

Judge Bruce Schroeder also fined Santiago Torres $1,200 plus court costs, revoked her driver's license for 27 months and ordered that she install an ignition interlocking device for 27 months.

Santiago Torres will have work-release privileges during her jail sentence. She had been free from custody on a $5,000 cash bond, but was taken into custody at the end of the Feb. 17 hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, Santiago Torres was arrested after a crash Oct. 31, 2021, in Pleasant Prairie. At that time of the crash on the west side of 39th Avenue, her two children, ages 15 and 2, suffered injuries.

Court records show that Santiago Torres has previous OWI convictions in 2009 and 2015, both in Lake County, Ill.

