Bench trial set for Kenosha man in felony threat case

A former Brighton man charged with threatening to kill a woman and all her coworkers last year waived his right to a jury trial during a hearing Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Instead, Robert Cotter, 41, of the 4000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, will have his case heard by Judge Bruce E. Schroeder, beginning March 14, at 10 a.m.

Cotter, who has been free on a $20,000 cash bond, is charged with felony counts of making terrorist threats and a felon in possession of a firearm, along with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

The criminal complaint alleges that Cotter made a series of violent threats, some while armed with a gun, including a call to the woman, who he has a relationship with, at her employer in Illinois. Company officials there told police they put the business on lockdown for 5.5 hours after the call was made.

When deputies went to Cotter's residence, they found a handgun loaded with hollow point bullets on the kitchen island, the complaint states.