Bench warrant issued for Kenosha man following undercover prostitution operation

A $5,000 bench warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of a 35-year-old Kenosha man charged in October in an undercover prostitution operation.

Court records indicate that Peter E. Hecht of the 1500 block of 19th Avenue was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Keating issued the warrant after Hecht failed to appear for the preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Hecht, who had been free on a $15,000 cash bond, faces five criminal charges, including felony counts of possession of a firearm contrary to injunction, possession with intent to distribute Schedule V drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver THC, along with a misdemeanor count of patronizing prostitutes.

If convicted of all felony charges, Hecht faces a maximum possible prison term of 18 years and a fine of $95,000. The prostitution charge carries a possible fine of $10,000 and nine months in the county jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police, working undercover at a local hotel, posted an advertisement on a website they had used for previous operations. The Oct. 19 ad stated the advertiser was offering to perform various kinds of sexual intercourse.

The following day, the officer received a text message from the defendant, who stated he had seen the advertisement. The officer responded with information that an hour would cost $200, or $120 for a half hour.

When Hecht arrived at the hotel Oct. 21, a detective and an officer entered from an adjoining room and placed him under arrest.

During a search of the defendant, police found a “blunt” marijuana cigarette in his pocket, $180 in cash and a holster with a Glock 9 mm pistol that had four rounds and a fifth loaded in the chamber.

Police also seized a cigarette box that contained marijuana and a $1 bill that had what appeared to be cocaine on it. Inside the defendant’s vehicle, police found three baggies, one that had blue pills, one with cocaine and the other with marijuana, along with a digital scale and 13 plastic tubes that each contained 1.2 grams of THC.

In the center console of the vehicle, police also found about $500 in cash that was rubber-banded together. Police later determined the 124 blue pills they found were alprazolam, a Schedule V depressant.

Court records show that Hecht was convicted in 2015 of misdemeanor possession of cocaine. The felony firearm charge stems from an injunction against him that prohibited him from possessing a firearm until April 5, 2025.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.