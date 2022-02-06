Bench warrant issued for Kenosha woman after she allegedly skips plea hearing in drug case

A $5,000 bench warrant was issued Jan. 31 for a 47-year-old Kenosha woman who failed to appear for a plea hearing.

Marroy G. Spikes, of the 5800 block of 21st Avenue, was expected to enter pleas to three felony charges of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

When she didn't appear, the warrant was issued. Spikes had been free from custody on a $3,000 cash bond, which has been forfeited, court records show.

The four felonies carry a maximum possible prison term of 24 years, 17 years extended supervision and a total fine of $85,000.

Spikes was charged after a series of undercover drug purchases through a confidential informant last March. An informant allegedly paid Spikes $700 for 7.5 grams of crack cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show Spikes has a previous conviction for possession of marijuana in Minnesota in 2005.

Love 9 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0