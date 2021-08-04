Bench warrant issued for Milwaukee man who failed to appear in court on battery charge

Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating issued a bench warrant Tuesday for the arrest of a 39-year-old Milwaukee man who failed to appear in court.

Kevin D. Collins is charged with a felony count of battery to an emergency worker and misdemeanor counts of drunken driving-second offense, operating while revoked and resisting an officer.

Keating attached a $3,000 cash bond to the warrant. Court records show that Collins also failed to appear for a preliminary hearing June 22 but returned for a voluntary appearance June 28, when he was released on a signature bond.

Collins was arrested June 1 for drunken driving with a child in the car when he was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer for traveling more than 90 miles per hours on Interstate 94.

The trooper stopped Collins just north of Highway 165 in Pleasant Prairie.

