 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert top story

Body found on Nash School grounds; students at home doing classes virtually

  • Updated
  • Comments

Kenosha Police are conducting  a death investigation on the property of Nash Elementary School, 6801 99th Ave., where they reported the body an adult was found. Police have not released information about the gender of the deceased.

Police in social media alerts said the deceased does not appear to have any relationship to the students or the school itself.

Because of the ongoing investigation and police presence, classes at Nash have gone virtual for the day, police say.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan tank platoons show off fighting capabilities with firing exercise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert