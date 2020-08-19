Bond lowered for defendant in reckless homicide case related to Highway 50 crash

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha County judge dropped bond from $1 million to $50,000 Wednesday for a Twin Lakes man accused of reckless homicide in a Highway 50 crash that killed a teen.

Anthony Lagowski, 21, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of reckless injury in the June 3 crash that killed 14-year-old Domanic Flaig of Lake Geneva and seriously injured a passenger in Lagowski’s vehicle and Flaig’s 21-year-old brother Tyler Boll-Flaig of Twin Lakes.

Investigators believe Lagowski was racing another vehicle on Highway 50 and was travelling at 80 to 95 mph when he struck Boll-Flaig’s vehicle as Boll-Flaig was turning onto Highway B.

At a bond hearing, Judge Bruce Schroeder lowered Lagowski’s bond to $50,000 from the $1 million set at his initial appearance. If Lagowski is able to post bond, the conditions require that he remain on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Defense attorney Terry Rose sought the bond reduction, with the state objecting to the change. ”I think the judge made a decision based on the trend line of cases,” Rose said. “He felt a million was more appropriate for a first-degree homicide, and I agree.”

Rose said he did not know whether Lagowski would be able to post bond.

