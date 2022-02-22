Bond of $100k set for Racine woman as result of December drug overdose death

A Kenosha County Circuit Court commissioner Monday imposed a $100,000 cash bond for a 30-year-old Racine woman charged in an overdose death of a Kenosha woman in December.

Reanna M. Moon, of the 300 block of High Street, remained in custody as of Monday at the Kenosha County Jail. Moon was charged Monday with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide, which carries a maximum possible prison term of 25 years, plus 15 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000.

Moon, who is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next week, is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police officer responded to a city residence at 10:49 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a medical overdose call. When police arrived, they found a man standing over the patient, who stated he found the woman lying on the floor next to a bed and couldn’t find a pulse.

The officer attempted to perform CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported finding two clonazepam pills, a folded piece of paper that had a white powdery substance on it, two medical packets of suboxone and two glass crack pipes on a nightstand in the victim’s bedroom.

A witness told police that the deceased woman had exited the residence earlier that night, and she believed the defendant had supplied the woman with drugs. The witness stated she was sure “that the defendant was in the car that (the deceased) had met up with that night,” according to the complaint.

Surveillance video outside the home showed the deceased had contact with an older model Chevrolet vehicle that later was connected to the defendant. A search of text messages between the defendant and the victim showed the two discussing a possible drug purchase.

Police spoke with the defendant, who stated she drove her old black Chevrolet Malibu to the victim’s residence that night with a male to deliver heroin, which had been mixed with Benadryl and some crack cocaine. Moon admitted to brokering the deal and delivering the drugs directly to the victim, the complaint states.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled last week that the victim had died from “acute mixed drug intoxication.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.