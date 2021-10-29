Bond set at $1.5M for suspect in Oct. 8 Uptown homicide case

Calling the suspected gunman in the Oct. 8 shooting death of a popular Uptown figure a “career violent criminal,” a Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner on Friday afternoon set a $1.5 million cash bond to keep that suspect in custody.
Roscoe C. Patterson, 33, of Somers, faces life in prison if he’s convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Marcus Giddens — known as “Lucky” to his neighbors.
Patterson, of the 1200 block of Village Centre Drive, who already was in custody on a parole hold by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, also faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.
Court Commissioner Richard Ginkowski on Wednesday issued a $50,000 arrest warrant for a second co-defendant in the case, Andre D. Williams, 35, of Schofield in Marathon County near Wausau. Williams is charged with felony counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.
During the intake hearing Friday, Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley sought a $1 million cash bond for Patterson, who appeared from the jail via video.
Graveley listed 12 previous convictions from 2005 to 2020 that included hit-and-run, battery, false imprisonment and second-degree reckless injury, along with two pending felony cases in Racine County. In those two cases, Patterson was free on bonds of $2,500 and $3,000.
“For all those reasons, the state believes this individual is an extreme danger to this community and is likely to run,” Graveley said.
Patterson’s defense attorney, Brian Rolf, asked for a much lower cash bond, and told Ginkowski he believes the criminal complaint doesn’t detail everything that happened the night Giddens was killed.
“I do believe there is going to have to be significant investigation to get to what really happened,” Rolf said.
But Ginkowski wasn’t buying that.
“At some point, we are looking at someone who is a career violent criminal,” he said. “This community has been suffering an epidemic from career violent criminals.
“This is one (case) where I’m trying to find something positive on the defendant’s behalf, and I’m struggling to find it,” Ginkowski said.
Ginkowski added that the two pending cases in Racine County, along with the defendant’s previous record were too serious to overlook.
“This is an escalating and repetitive pattern,” he said. “... This is a situation which is further exacerbated by (his) prior record and failure to abide by bond conditions.”
Patterson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Complaint details shooting
At about 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, Kenosha Police responded to a four-unit apartment building in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh. Giddens was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he died about an hour later.
An autopsy conducted in Milwaukee County determined that Giddens’ femoral artery was struck by the bullet.
Video surveillance in the area shows a white sedan pull into the parking lot, and three people are seen leaving the vehicle toward an alley. About 18 minutes later, all three are observed running back into the alley and getting back into the vehicle.
Text messages showed communication between Patterson and Giddens, the complaint states, “where they are responding back and forth, and Marcus Giddens is indicating that he is at his home, and they appeared to be making arrangements to meet.”
The complaint also states that shell casings in a shooting in the City of Racine in September, in which Patterson is a suspect, matched the spent casings recovered in Uptown.
Robbery alleged as motive
Police arrested Patterson and a second, yet-to-be-charged individual, Oct. 14. That second man told police that Patterson had contacted himself and Williams to commit a robbery. Those two men were driven to Patterson’s residence, and the three then drove to Giddens’ apartment.
Williams is alleged to have attempted to force Giddens into the apartment, and at that time, the victim began calling for help and was banging on the walls, which is when Patterson allegedly shot him, the complaint states.
“Essentially, the robbery attempt plan is to force Mr. Giddens into his home,” Graveley said. “It’s a highly aggravated conspiracy to commit armed robbery.”
In an interview with police, Patterson denied that he had shot Giddens, and said he was just around the corner from the victim’s residence. Patterson also stated he “was going to get some weed from his guy, and the next thing he heard (were) gunshots,” and indicated that if “someone pulled the trigger, he did not know who.”
During a search warrant at Patterson’s residence, police found an empty gun box for a Glock 9mm, along with a gun box for a Smith and Wesson 9mm.