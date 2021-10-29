Bond set at $1.5M for suspect in Oct. 8 Uptown homicide case

Complaint details shooting

At about 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, Kenosha Police responded to a four-unit apartment building in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh. Giddens was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

An autopsy conducted in Milwaukee County determined that Giddens’ femoral artery was struck by the bullet.

Video surveillance in the area shows a white sedan pull into the parking lot, and three people are seen leaving the vehicle toward an alley. About 18 minutes later, all three are observed running back into the alley and getting back into the vehicle.

Text messages showed communication between Patterson and Giddens, the complaint states, “where they are responding back and forth, and Marcus Giddens is indicating that he is at his home, and they appeared to be making arrangements to meet.”

The complaint also states that shell casings in a shooting in the City of Racine in September, in which Patterson is a suspect, matched the spent casings recovered in Uptown.

Robbery alleged as motive