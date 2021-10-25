Bond set at $100K for suspect in Friday Sheridan Road shootout

Adams told police there had been a physical confrontation with three other males, and that he and another male ran from the store when he saw one of the men hand a black handgun to Sherrod.

At that point, Adams said he and another man were ducking behind gas pumps when he heard Sherrod say something like, “I’ll shoot you.” Adams said he heard two shots, was hit by the third one and heard “eight to 10 total.”

Police found two bullet holes to the west wall of K9 Kibble, 5919 Sheridan Road, which is located across Sheridan Road from the gas station, and about 10 shell casings at the gas station and spoke to a man who said his pickup truck had been struck as well. A couple also reported their vehicle had been struck as they drove by the scene.

Video at the gas station showed Sherrod and a second male enter, and as Sherrod approaches, Adams began reaching into his pocket. Sherrod raises his hands in the air, but then immediately rushes toward Adams and strikes him with a punch.

Five males then got into a fight, the complaint states. A gun appears to fall from Adams’ pocket, and he pointed it at Sherrod, who later is seen taking a gun from an unknown male and begins firing several rapid shots as he moves side-to-side, the complaint states. Sherrod is then seen running from the scene.