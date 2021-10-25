Bond set at $100K for suspect in Friday Sheridan Road shootout

A Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner on Monday imposed a $100,000 cash bond for a 20-year-old Racine man who police allege is the shooter in a Friday afternoon incident that began as a fist fight and quickly escalated into gunfire on Sheridan Road.
Commissioner Larry Keating followed the recommendation of Assistant District Attorney Zachary Brost in imposing the bond for Tyrese Sherrod, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail.
A criminal complaint for Sherrod had yet to be filed by late Monday afternoon, but Brost indicated in court he expects that to happen soon.
According to booking information online, potential charges that could be filed include felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and first-degree recklessly endangering safety causing injury/great bodily harm, along with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Later, during Monday’s intake hearing, Keating set a $2,000 cash bond for a second suspect, Dantaeran A. Adams, 21, Kenosha, who faces misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm at another and obstructing an officer for his role in the incident.
Adams, who faces a total fine of $30,000 and 27 months in jail if convicted on all three charges, suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg.
The evidence against Sherrod is strong, Brost said, and that’s why he asked Keating for the high cash bond. Video surveillance showed Sherrod shooting “indiscriminately” at both Adams and in the area.
“The state does believe it is a matter of public safety,” Brost said.
Defense requests lower bond
Public defender Gretchen Rosenke asked Keating for a much lower cash bond, and told him this is the first time her client has been in trouble.
“I don’t believe he presents a flight risk,” she said. “He is pretty shaken up by being in custody. He is pretty scared.”
Keating said the public was put at great risk during the incident because of the time of day and the location.
“It’s a crowded rush-hour area at that time,” Keating said. “It puts the public at incredible risk. This is jumping from ‘Single A’ ball to the major leagues with this type of allegation. This is something the court takes very seriously.”
Sherrod is due back in court Thursday at 1 p.m.
Complaint details incident
The complaint against Adams details the incident that happened Friday at about 3:27 p.m. in the vicinity of the Gulf Gas Station, 5922 Sheridan Road.
Adams told police there had been a physical confrontation with three other males, and that he and another male ran from the store when he saw one of the men hand a black handgun to Sherrod.
At that point, Adams said he and another man were ducking behind gas pumps when he heard Sherrod say something like, “I’ll shoot you.” Adams said he heard two shots, was hit by the third one and heard “eight to 10 total.”
Police found two bullet holes to the west wall of K9 Kibble, 5919 Sheridan Road, which is located across Sheridan Road from the gas station, and about 10 shell casings at the gas station and spoke to a man who said his pickup truck had been struck as well. A couple also reported their vehicle had been struck as they drove by the scene.
Video at the gas station showed Sherrod and a second male enter, and as Sherrod approaches, Adams began reaching into his pocket. Sherrod raises his hands in the air, but then immediately rushes toward Adams and strikes him with a punch.
Five males then got into a fight, the complaint states. A gun appears to fall from Adams’ pocket, and he pointed it at Sherrod, who later is seen taking a gun from an unknown male and begins firing several rapid shots as he moves side-to-side, the complaint states. Sherrod is then seen running from the scene.
Adams is due back in court Dec. 3.
Brost said even though he is charged with misdemeanors, the case against Adams is serious.
“I do understand that Mr. Adams was shot, but it was alleged and shown on video that Mr. Adams was in possession of a firearm,” Brost said. “The state does believe these are serious charges; although they’re misdemeanors, they’re firearm-related.”