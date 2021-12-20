Bond set for Oak Creek man in felony battery case

A 38-year-old Oak Creek man who faces a felony charge of substantial battery is free on a $1,500 signature bond after he made a voluntary appearance Thursday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

An arrest warrant of $2,500 for James W. Maile, of the 10400 block of S. Rosemont Lane, previously had been issued when Maile failed to make his initial appearance.

Maile is due back in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating. The felony charge carries a possible prison term of 18 months and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police were called to a city residence Aug. 13, where a woman told them the defendant had been in a fight with another male.

The victim suffered two broken ribs as a result of being thrown to the ground during the scuffle, the complaint states.