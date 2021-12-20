 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert

Bond set for Oak Creek man in felony battery case

A 38-year-old Oak Creek man who faces a felony charge of substantial battery is free on a $1,500 signature bond after he made a voluntary appearance Thursday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

An arrest warrant of $2,500 for James W. Maile, of the 10400 block of S. Rosemont Lane, previously had been issued when Maile failed to make his initial appearance.

Maile is due back in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating. The felony charge carries a possible prison term of 18 months and a $10,000 fine.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police were called to a city residence Aug. 13, where a woman told them the defendant had been in a fight with another male.

The victim suffered two broken ribs as a result of being thrown to the ground during the scuffle, the complaint states.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago mayor speaks about violence in the city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert