Bond set for Oak Creek man in felony battery case

One of them alleged kidnappers spoke with his victim throughout the night, she testified, talking about "little things" like birthdays and their kids. “I was hoping if I was nice, he would be nice to me," she said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday announced that Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Monday, Dec. 13, for multiple child sexual assault charges.
The robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Racine in June 2019 had all the makings of a blockbuster. But the prosecuting attorney told the jury “what happened to the victim and her family is not fiction ... It was real, very real.”
It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.