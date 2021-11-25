Bonds set, warrants issued in October shooting

A Kenosha County Circuit Court commissioner on Wednesday imposed a $500,000 cash bond for one of five people charged in an Oct. 16 shooting incident.

Jeremiah J. Webb, 16, made his initial appearance before Commissioner Richard Ginkowski, who imposed the bond. Webb appeared via video from the Racine Juvenile Detention Center.

Webb is due in court Dec. 3 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Two other defendants, Davarion and Kavarion Parker-Davis, of the 3000 block of Gilson Street in Racine, remain held in the Kenosha County Jail on $500,000 bonds, while $500,000 arrest warrants for two others were issued earlier this week.

Authorities are seeking Jahquiez S. Serintez, 18, of the 2700 block of Elm Avenue, Zion, Ill., and Jayaylen D. Tanner, 17, of the 2200 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha. Court records indicate the warrants for both defendants were issued Nov. 18.

Davarion and Kavarion Parker-Davis are due in court Jan. 6 for a status conference before Keating. Court records indicate a preliminary hearing for both was postponed because neither defendant had yet to be assigned an attorney.

All five defendants are charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree homicide and five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and one felony count of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

Davarion Parker-Davis also is charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor bail jumping, while Kavarion Parker-Davis and Tanner each face two misdemeanor charges of bail jumping.

Serintez also faces two felony bail-jumping charges.

The most serious charge, the attempted first-degree intentional homicide count, carries 40 years of initial confinement, followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of 49th Street at 4:12 a.m. on Oct. 16, for a shots-fired complaint. Police found one injured person, who suffered a gunshot to his upper-right leg.

Police found 34 bullet strikes at the rear of the residence, 10 to the front, and collected 45 spent shell casings outside. A vehicle behind the residence also appeared to have been struck, the complaint states.

The shooting may have stemmed from a gang conflict, the complaint states, one from Zion (Ill.) and the other from Kenosha, and were told there was a “fight on sight” situation if gang members saw each other.

Video footage from a nearby residence showed seven subjects walking single file toward a residence at 3:56 a.m., and the first person appeared to be holding a handgun. The footage showed Tanner and Webb fire about 16 rounds to the front of the residence, and that Webb continued to fire as he, Tanner and Kavarion Parker-Davis ran westbound on 49th Street, according to the complaint.

Later that morning, police pursued a fleeing vehicle that eventually crashed. Inside were five people, including Tanner and Webb, along with a 9 mm Glock and a Springfield 9 mm firearm reportedly used in the incident. The Springfield gun also has been linked to seven other shootings in Chicago and Racine, the complaint states.

During a search warrant at the Parker-Davis residence, police found four 9 mm handgun magazines in Kavarion Parker Davis’s bedroom, according to the complaint.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.