Gutierrez, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, and found the patio door open with heavy blood stains on the door, carpet and furniture. Beacham called police after arriving on the scene.

Gutierrez’s body has never been recovered and there are no security cameras at the apartment complex.

Gutierrez’s friends and family have not heard from him in 1,039 days and his credit cards have not been used by anyone.

Prosecutors maintain Gutierrez is dead based in part on the large amount of blood spatter found inside his apartment and DNA matching Gutierrez found in his work van. Gutierrez’s friends and family testified in the trial that Gutierrez was a devoted father who would never have abandoned his loved ones or his commitments.

On Monday afternoon the jury sent two questions to the court regarding time stamps of Gutierrez's pictures on Anderson's computer and time stamps for a video Anderson created outside Beacham's residence.

Judge Chad Kerkman, who filled in for Schroeder while he was at an appointment, instructed the jury to rely on their collective memories.