BREAKING: Kenosha man charged with making terrorist threats at a Kwik Trip held on $500,000 bond

SOMERS — A Kenosha man is facing more than a dozen felony charges for allegedly entering a convenience store and threatening to shoot and kill people on Monday afternoon.

Jonathan James Petersen, 19, was charged with 16 counts of making terrorist threats with a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of harassment with a weapon Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Petersen is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He faces decades in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, dispatch reportedly received multiple calls from different callers regarding the incident at the Kwik Trip store, 5800 31st St. One caller reported there was a male pointing a gun at an employee saying “I’m done, I’m done.” Another reported that the male with the gun threatened to kill people or himself.

As one responding deputy reportedly proceeded to the main entrance a customer exited the store and advised that there was still a male inside with what appeared to be a firearm. As deputies entered the store they reportedly gave verbal commands to the male, later identified as Petersen. Petersen was reportedly armed with what appeared to be a firearm and nine inch knife. A female employee was reportedly sitting just a few feet from Jonathan Petersen when deputies made contact with him.

According to the complaint, Petersen yelled “shoot me, shoot me” over and over. Deputies reportedly told Jonathan Petersen they were not there to shoot him and ordered him to drop his weapons. The defendant continued to say “please shoot me” and “do you know how much time I will have to serve in prison.”

Petersen then tossed his firearm on the counter and backed away from it, but then proceeded to take the knife in his right hand and press it into the right side of his neck, according to the complaint. Petersen repeatedly stated he wanted to die and told deputies to shoot him.

A deputy stunned Petersen with a Taser, but he reportedly continued yelling. The deputy deployed his Taser a second time and was then able to handcuff Petersen.

Another deputy located several employees that appeared very frightened hiding in a closet, and others hiding in other parts of the building. One employee reportedly stated he was “fearful for his safety in light of the number of mass shootings in the country.”

While on scene, a deputy was approached by a middle aged man “who appeared visibly distraught and was shaking.”

The man told the deputy that when he entered the store, he saw Jonathan Petersen with what appeared to be a rifle standing near a female Kwik Trip employee. According to the witness, Jonathan Petersen stated things to the effect of “I’m going to (expletive) commit suicide” and “I’m going to shoot someone.” The witness then stated Jonathan Petersen leaned in his direction, so he ran out of the store and called 911.

According to the complaint, some store employees hid in a freezer while others hid in the office before law enforcement arrived and apprehended Jonathan Petersen. Some employees interviewed by investigators said they feared for their lives.

When investigators examined the weapons they determined the firearm was a Crossman Full Auto A4-P BB gun.

“The gun was black and made from stamped metal, and appeared to be a legitimate rifle with no bright colored end cap on the barrel and a removable metal magazine,” according to the complaint.

Jonathan Petersen later agreed to speak with investigators and reportedly stated he had gone to Kwik Trip with an airsoft gun and a knife and walked up to someone he had “had an issue with in the past.”

“The defendant stated he knew she worked at the Kwik Trip and that he wanted to scare her and others. The defendant was aware that there was an active protection order against him with (the woman), referring to it multiple times throughout the interview. The defendant stated that he planned to go do the same thing at the Pick n’ Save he worked at after he left Kwik Trip to confront another co-worker he had problems with,” according to the complaint.

The woman allegedly harassed by Jonathan Petersen told deputies “he had been planning this for months, ever since the restraining order hearing” and “was scared to death that the defendant might shoot her and thought back to the restraining order hearing.”

No deputies, employees or customers were reportedly physically harmed during the incident.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 23.

