BREAKING: Milwaukee man accused of killing Kenosha woman being held on $1 million bond

The Milwaukee man accused of shooting a Kenosha woman to death in a Downtown hotel is being held on $1 million bond here.

Timmy L. Brooks, 29, is accused of killing 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell on Wednesday morning. Brooks made his initial appearance in Kenosha County Intake Court on Friday afternoon.

Brooks is facing numerous felonies in Kenosha County Circuit Court, including first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of bail jumping.

At 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Kenosha Police responded to the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., for a suspicious death reported by housekeeping staff who found a woman unconscious and on the floor of a room.

Upon arrival, officers entered a room that was rented to Brooks and found a woman laying on her right side near the window and air conditioner with blood coming from her mouth and the rear of her head. Four .22-caliber shells were reportedly discovered in the room.

Emergency responders with the Kenosha Fire Department arrived and advised that the woman was pulseless and not breathing. The woman was identified as Mitchell by her driver's license, according to the complaint, and pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators later observed security camera footage from the hotel recorded on a continuous loop Tuesday evening, which reportedly showed Brooks and Mitchell enter a room. On Wednesday morning, the footage reportedly showed Brooks exit the room and walk "back and forth" in the hallway before leaving the hotel. Investigators also spoke to hotel guests staying in nearby rooms who reportedly were awakened by what they believed to be gunshots.

Turned himself in

Brooks turned himself in to the Milwaukee Police Department later Wednesday, and he acknowledged "that he did occupy a room at the Wyndham Hotel on May 24, 2022, and that Ms. Mitchell later joined him there," according to the complaint. Video of what appears to show Brooks turning himself in was widely shared on TikTok.

Brooks reportedly told police that he was awoken by Mitchell earlier that day, and she started arguing with him.

"In response to that argument, the defendant became upset and grew tired of her arguing with him, so he picked up a gun and shot her in the back of the head," according to the complaint.

Brooks then reportedly fired two additional shots into Mitchell while she was on the ground. Brooks reportedly told police she died instantly and also admitted to fleeing the hotel in Mitchell's vehicle.

An autopsy on Mitchell performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday discovered three gunshot wounds on Mitchell, and the coroner determined she died from the injuries.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Tombasco said Thursday "this is a very serious, and frankly, it's a tragic case."

"Mr. Brooks stands before the court today. He's accused of murdering Ms. Mitchell in what was frankly a very heinous manner," Tombasco said. "Ms. Mitchell was a very young individual. She was in her 30s. She had many, many years in our community ahead of her. Due to Mr. Brooks's callous action, she's now taken from this world. Her family now has to bear that, her children have to bear that, her friends have to bear that, as well."

Tombasco said the incident "all started over an argument in a hotel room about information that was on Mr. Brooks's telephone."

Brooks was represented Friday by Attorney Christopher Bubs.

Was out on bond

Brooks, a convicted felon since 2019, was out on bond for three separate cases when he allegedly killed Mitchell.

Brooks was out on a $1,000 cash bond for two counts of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, along with one count of felony bail jumping, filed March 15. He posted the $1,000 cash bond on March 22, according to court records.

He was also out on bond for another case involving a felony charge of hit-and-run involving injury and misdemeanor bail jumping, filed Feb. 9. He posted that $1,000 bond on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 3, Brooks also posted a $1,000 cash bond for misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and domestic abuse.

At intake court Friday, many of Mitchell's friends and family filled the gallery and expressed outrage against Brooks. Throughout his court appearance, Brooks smirked and attempted to make eye contact with members of Mitchell's family seated behind him in the gallery. Brooks also made numerous verbal interruptions.

Family speaks to court

Mitchell's father, Monroe Mitchell, spoke before the court.

"I'm still dealing with shock and disbelief about this horrendous crime that Mr. Brooks has committed," he said. "She just turned 30 (on) April 12. For her to lose her life at such a young age over something this crazy, I'm somewhat lost for words. My family's upset, I'm upset."

Mitchell asked that a $5 million bond be imposed on Brooks.

The victim's brother, Sharmain Harris, said Brooks "doesn't deserve a chance at bond, nor should he ever see the light of day."

Ultimately, Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $1 million bond and said Brooks faces decades to life in prison if convicted.

"This court does believe that a very, very significant cash bail is necessary to ensure the appearance of Mr. Brooks," Keating said.

A preliminary hearing is set for next week Friday, June 3.

