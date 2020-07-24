Bristol man charged after he allegedly throws a lit firework at couple walking dog

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 62-year-old Bristol man is facing a felony charge, alleged to have thrown a firecracker at a couple walking a dog because the dog had urinated on his garbage can.

Gerald Spaulding, Jr. was charged Friday with injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a couple called the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department July 23 complaining that Spaulding had shouted insults at them as their dog urinated as they walked past his house. They said Spaulding then drove past them in his truck and threw a lit firework at them. The man said he grabbed the firework to try to throw it away from them before it exploded and that the fuse burned his hand.

According to the complaint, Spaulding admitted to deputies that he was mad that the dog had urinated on his trash can and that he yelled and threw the firework. “The defendant stated that he threw the firework to scare the dog and prevent it from coming near his yard in the future.” He denied that the man had picked up the firework and said that the man had instead kicked it toward his truck.

In court Friday, Spaulding’s attorney said the couple has engaged in ongoing harassment of Spaulding. “He really wants no contact with these people.”