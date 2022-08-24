Bristol man faces charges of illegal narcotics possession following traffic stop

BRISTOL— A 48-year-old village resident faces drug charges following following his arrest by a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department drug unit in an operation designed to halt the illegal distribution of narcotics and oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

Members of the department’s Kenosha Drug Operations Group with the assistance of the Sheriff's Department's patrol division arrested Sanford A. Hill on Aug. 16 after a traffic stop, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. Hill was a passenger in the vehicle.

Following further investigation, Hill was taken into custody on charges of being party to the crime of possession with intent to deliver “various amounts” of narcotics, including fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana," according to a Sheriff's Department news release. Criminal charges were requested through the district attorney’s office. Hill also faces charges of second-degree endangering safety and possession of improvised explosives, according to online court records. Hill’s preliminary hearing before court Commissioner Loren Keating is scheduled for Thursday.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group “continues to make every effort to suppress the illegal use and distribution of narcotics in Kenosha County, including counterfeit pills containing poisonous fentanyl,” according to the release. In Kenosha County last year, there were 44 opioid/opiate-related fatal overdoses.

Authorities encourage the public to contact the drug unit with information regarding illegal distribution of narcotics at 262-605-7930.

For additional information and resources on drug addiction contact the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1917/Opioid-Task-Force