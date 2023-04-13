A 62-year-old woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the Bristol company she worked for.

Virginia Mae Deyoung, of Bristol, has been charged charged with felony theft of a business setting in an amount over $100,000 and felony unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information or documents in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Deyoung made her initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $15,000 cash bond. She posted bond Thursday.

She faces over a decade in prison and $35,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 27, a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy spoke with the owner of Sunflower Farms, 19900 128th St. in the Village of Bristol, about an office manager reportedly embezzling money. The owner reported that Deyoung had worked for him since 2020 and that part of her job was to write checks for things such as payroll and other expenses regarding the business.

On March 22, the bank contacted the owner regarding a check that had been cashed without having the signature stamp endorsement. The check was reportedly made out to Deyoung in the amount of $3,612.96 and had "reimbursement" in the subject line. The owner reportedly found the check suspicious and later located additional checks made out to Deyoung with similar amounts and subject lines.

On April 8, a deputy met with the owner who had completed a review of all of the suspect checks. The owner reported $105,327.95 was stolen with over three dozen checks between January 2021 and March 2023.

The owner also provided the deputy with an email that was sent to the company that handles his payroll. The email, according to the complaint, advised "I am authorizing an increase in Virginia Deyoung's pay rate to $28.00/hr effective with January 2023 payroll." The owner told the deputy that he did not author the email and suspected Deyoung had sent it from his email account.

The deputy made contact with Deyoung and, when presented with a copy of all of the checks she allegedly had made out to herself and cashed, Deyoung reportedly admitted she had made them out to herself and cashed them knowing they were not authorized. She reportedly said she did it for “further compensation” as she felt that she was underpaid for the work she did for the owner.

She also reportedly admitted she completed the payroll update form that gave her the pay rate increase and said she had not received a pay raise since she started working in 2020 and felt like she deserved it.

As a condition of her bond Deyoung is to have no contact with Sunflower Farms or do work that involves the management or disbursement of funds from a business.