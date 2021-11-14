Bristol woman waives hearing on fifth OWI felony drug charge

A 49-year-old Bristol woman who faces her fifth drunken driving charge, along with a felony drug charge in a separate case, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court and had her case bound over for trial.

Joanna Malmstrom, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a total bond of $9,000 between the two cases, will return to court Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Malmstrom was arrested for the felony drunken driving charge Aug. 25, after a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy stopped her vehicle on 119th Street near 247th Avenue in Salem Lakes. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.145, the complaint indicates.

The drug charge stems from a search of her jail dormitory in August which revealed 0.4 grams of a “white rocky substance” that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.