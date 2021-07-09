Brothers allegedly beat neighbor who made rude comment about their mother

Three brothers angry about a remark a neighbor made about their mother allegedly walked into the man’s home and beat him up.
Kenosha Police were called to the man’s home on the 2400 block of 61st Street on the evening of July 5. They found the man sitting on his front porch, “his head and face were covered with blood,” according to the criminal complaint, blood also covering his hands and dripping onto the porch.
The man told police earlier in the afternoon he saw a woman who lives across the street and made a comment accusing her of buying drugs. He said the woman seemed offended.
Later, the man told police, he was at his home with the door open when he saw three men in hoodies and masks standing in the door.
“I heard you accused my mom of buying drugs,” one of the men said, according to the complaint. “That’s unacceptable.”
The man said the three men “bum rushed” him and repeatedly punched him, estimating the incident last just a few minutes and that the men were “gone as quickly as they arrived.” He was taken to a local hospital, where he needed three stitches and 14 staples to close four wounds on his head.
Police went to the woman’s house and spoke to the three sons. One declined to speak to police, one denied any physical confrontation with anyone, and a third agreed to talk to officers.
That brother, Carlos L. Saldivar, 18, of the 1800 block of Roe Avenue in Racine, told police he was very upset about rude things the man had said to his mother and that he and his brothers wanted to confront him about the incident, but said his brothers got “reckless’ with the man and punched him multiple times.
Carlos and his brothers Ismael L. Saldivar, 17, and Joshua Sotelo, 19, both of the 6100 block of 24th Avenue in Kenosha, were each charged with felony counts of substantial battery and burglary.