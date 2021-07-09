Brothers allegedly beat neighbor who made rude comment about their mother

Three brothers angry about a remark a neighbor made about their mother allegedly walked into the man’s home and beat him up.

Kenosha Police were called to the man’s home on the 2400 block of 61st Street on the evening of July 5. They found the man sitting on his front porch, “his head and face were covered with blood,” according to the criminal complaint, blood also covering his hands and dripping onto the porch.

The man told police earlier in the afternoon he saw a woman who lives across the street and made a comment accusing her of buying drugs. He said the woman seemed offended.

Later, the man told police, he was at his home with the door open when he saw three men in hoodies and masks standing in the door.

“I heard you accused my mom of buying drugs,” one of the men said, according to the complaint. “That’s unacceptable.”

The man said the three men “bum rushed” him and repeatedly punched him, estimating the incident last just a few minutes and that the men were “gone as quickly as they arrived.” He was taken to a local hospital, where he needed three stitches and 14 staples to close four wounds on his head.