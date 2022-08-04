Buffalo Grove man accused of burglarizing business for airsoft guns in Kenosha County

BRISTOL — A 20-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois, man faces criminal charges in Kenosha County for allegedly burglarizing a business for airsoft guns.

Michael A. Kubiak was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with felonies of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property valued over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.

Kubiak’s initial appearance at Intake Court is set for next month.

A Kenosha Sherriff’s Department deputy responded to the parking lot of a furniture store located in the 12000 block of 77th Street for a report of an abandoned vehicle on June 2 around 1 a.m.

The vehicle had Illinois plates and was registered to a Buffalo Grove woman who advised that her son, identified as Kubiak, drives the vehicle and that she does not know why he would be in Kenosha, according to the complaint.

The sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle locked and with a wallet inside in plain view. The deputy then observed a male subject some 200 yards away walking toward him. The man was identified as Kubiak.

Kubiak reportedly claimed he lost his wallet and was attempting to locate it at Black OPS Airsoft, 8025 128th Ave. The deputy then told the Kubiak there was a wallet in the vehicle.

The deputy and Kubiak went to the airsoft field and spoke with the owner who advised he discovered one of the buildings on the property used for fixing broken airsoft guns was broken into and multiple airsoft guns were taken from inside.

On the south side of the building in question there a window air conditioner was ripped from the window and on the ground in pieces. The owner estimated more than 20 airsoft guns that belonged to the owner and other customers were missing. A security system on site also indicted the alarm was tripped at 12:20 a.m.

Kubiak eventually told the deputy he went to the airsoft field to steal fenders from an old BMV that was on site and drove to the field with a bag of tools to steal the fenders, according to the complaint.

He allegedly parked his vehicle where he knew there would be no video surveillance and walked to Black OPS Airsoft. When he failed to remove the fenders with his tools because the screws were stripped Kubiak “admitted that since he was already there he thought he would make the trip worthwhile by stealing some airsoft guns.”

Kubiak allegedly entered the building in question by crawling through a window that housed an air conditioning unit and then selected whatever guns he could find and placed them bags he brought with him.

However, in the process of removing the airsoft guns Kubiak said he was spotted by a security camera and decided to leave everything in a pile near the BMW and walk back to his own vehicle and leave when he was spotted by the deputy.

The airsoft guns are valued at $8,000.