Burlington man faces bestiality, child pornography charges

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A 20-year-old town of Burlington man is scheduled to appear in Racine County court Thursday after videos were discovered during a child pornography investigation that allegedly showed him having sexual contact with a dog.
Zachery Horsfall, of Fish Hatchery Road, is charged with sexual gratification with an animal, a Class A misdemeanor.
On Dec. 11, 2019, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a Walworth County Sheriff’s Office investigation involving Horsfall and alleged possession of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.
During the investigation, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office discovered a video dated July 14. In the 27-second-long video, a man is shown with a white dog licking his private area while his pants are down around his ankles. Authorities identified the man in the video as Horsfall.
Child pornography charges
Walworth County has also charged Horsfall with three counts of possession of child pornography and possession of a gun by a felon — all felony charges — in Walworth County, online court records show.
According to a separate criminal complaint, Horsfall was an inmate at the Walworth County Jail and made phone calls to a 13-year-old girl. During the recorded calls, Horsfall told the girl that he missed her and made remarks about having sex with her after his release.
In another call, Horsfall asked the girl if her mother knows that he is over 18, and the girl responded that her mother knows but does not care.
A detective asked Horsfall about the girl, and Horsfall said that he is homeless and spends a lot of time with younger kids, including the girl and her friends.
When asked if there was any child pornography on the two phones he had in his possession when he was booked into jail, Horsfall said there “shouldn’t be” any.
Later, Horsfall reportedly called a friend, asked him to pick up the phones, remove the SIM cards and “break them.” He also asked a friend to change his Snapchat password.
A search warrant was executed and Horsfall’s phones were searched, and three inappropriate photos of the 13-year-old girl were found. They also discovered “multiple videos of the defendant engaging in bestiality with a dog” at his Burlington residence, the complaint said, prompting the Racine County investigation.
Another photograph dated Nov. 3 shows Horsfall holding a black handgun with a long rifle nearby. The photo, Horsfall told authorities, was taken near the skate park in Lake Geneva.
Horsfall is a felon, and has previously been convicted of theft, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping and marijuana possession. As a convicted felon, he cannot be in possession of firearms.
Horsfall is expected to appear in Walworth County court on the child pornography charges on Feb. 13.