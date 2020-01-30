Burlington man faces bestiality, child pornography charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

In another call, Horsfall asked the girl if her mother knows that he is over 18, and the girl responded that her mother knows but does not care.

A detective asked Horsfall about the girl, and Horsfall said that he is homeless and spends a lot of time with younger kids, including the girl and her friends.

When asked if there was any child pornography on the two phones he had in his possession when he was booked into jail, Horsfall said there “shouldn’t be” any.

Later, Horsfall reportedly called a friend, asked him to pick up the phones, remove the SIM cards and “break them.” He also asked a friend to change his Snapchat password.

A search warrant was executed and Horsfall’s phones were searched, and three inappropriate photos of the 13-year-old girl were found. They also discovered “multiple videos of the defendant engaging in bestiality with a dog” at his Burlington residence, the complaint said, prompting the Racine County investigation.

Another photograph dated Nov. 3 shows Horsfall holding a black handgun with a long rifle nearby. The photo, Horsfall told authorities, was taken near the skate park in Lake Geneva.