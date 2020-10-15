Caledonia man charged with firing shot during Kenosha riots

Through the use of a previous booking photograph, a Caledonia man was identified and charged Wednesday with firing off a "warning shot" on the night of two homicides during riots in Downtown Kenosha.

Joshua J. Ziminski, 35, of the 3400 block of Ivy Lane in Caledonia, faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces a maximum term of 90 days in the county jail and a fine of $1,000.

Ziminski is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference at 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 4

According to the criminal complaint:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police detectives assigned to investigate two homicides — which led to felony charges against Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse — reviewed a number of videos from Aug. 25, including one in the area of the Ultimate Gas Station, located on the southeast corner of Sheridan Road and 60th Street.

One of the detectives identified Ziminski from a previous booking photograph. Near the defendant was a woman identified as Ziminski's wife. Police also observed that Ziminski was holding a black handgun in his left hand.