Caledonia man charged with firing shot during Kenosha riots

Through the use of a previous booking photograph, a Caledonia man was identified and charged Wednesday with firing off a "warning shot" on the night of two homicides during riots in Downtown Kenosha.
Joshua J. Ziminski, 35, of the 3400 block of Ivy Lane in Caledonia, faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces a maximum term of 90 days in the county jail and a fine of $1,000.
Ziminski is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference at 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 4
According to the criminal complaint:
Kenosha Police detectives assigned to investigate two homicides — which led to felony charges against Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse — reviewed a number of videos from Aug. 25, including one in the area of the Ultimate Gas Station, located on the southeast corner of Sheridan Road and 60th Street.
One of the detectives identified Ziminski from a previous booking photograph. Near the defendant was a woman identified as Ziminski's wife. Police also observed that Ziminski was holding a black handgun in his left hand.
In other multiple videos, police identified the Ziminski in and around multiple other people, and the defendant was seen holding a gun by his side.
At one point, in the video near the gas station, Ziminski is seen pointing the gun toward the sky. Police then observed a "muzzle flash" and heard a gunshot at the same time. The defendant and his wife are then seen leaving the area.
In a meeting with police Oct. 7, both the defendant and his wife reportedly admitted that he had fired off a "warning shot." They further stated that the firearm in question had been stolen from the defendant's residence several days before the interview.
On the night in question, Rittenhouse is accused in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Anthony Huber of Silver Lake. A third protester, Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis, was seriously wounded.
