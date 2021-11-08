Caledonia man faces 12 felony charges; accused of trading vapes for sex with underage girl

The victim stated to police that during each of the assaults, she did not want to have intercourse and “begged the defendant to give her an alternative but he stated he would not accept anything else,” according to the complaint.

Other allegations

Court records indicate that, during their investigation, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department investigators learned that Savage was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Waukesha Police Department for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old. The defendant had not been in Waukesha Police custody at that time pending review of that case by the Waukesha District Attorney’s Office. No charges had been filed in Waukesha County as of Monday.

Savage was located by the Caledonia Police Department and taken into custody, the complaint states. During an interview with a Kenosha County detective, he admitted to having contact with the teenager and stated her bought her “vapes” on two occasions.

The defendant told police, “it was messed up, and I wasn’t in the right place of mind,” regarding the assaults. When asked to clarify why it was messed up, he stated, “because she was underage.”