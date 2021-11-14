Caledonia man pleads not guilty in sexual assault case

A 22-year-old Caledonia man accused of trading E-cigarettes for sex with a then 14-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to 12 felony counts Friday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Patrick W. Savage waived his right to a preliminary hearing and continues to be held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 255 years and a fine of $740,000 if convicted of all charges.

Savage will return to court Feb. 9, for a pre-trial conference before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

A Kenosha County teenage girl told police in October that she had been assaulted three times by the defendant, according to the criminal complaint. She told police that Savage was willing to provide her with "vapes" in exchange for sex.

Police also spoke to another county teenage girl, who allegedly received "vapes" in exchange for sexual contact, the original criminal complaint states.

During their investigation, police learned that Savage had been arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Waukesha County girl, but was out of custody while the District Attorney's Office there reviewed possible charges, the complaint states.