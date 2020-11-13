Caledonia man sentenced for three separate OWI offenses

When it comes to operating while intoxicated convictions, asleep behind the wheel while intoxicated is just as illegal as driving drunk.
Chadley Presley, 34, of Caledonia, was sentenced Friday for three separate operating while intoxicated offenses, the most recent, from March, an OWI-fifth offense for him.
At the sentencing hearing, Presley was sentenced for that conviction on the March arrest, as well as two previous cases — an operating while intoxicated fourth offense from January 2018 and an operating while intoxicated third offense from April 2017.
In both the 2020 and the 2017 cases, Presley was arrested after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a parked vehicle. In the 2018 case, a concerned motorist following him on New Year’s Eve called 911 to report a suspected drunken driver.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason A. Rossell sentenced Presley to jail time and fines on the first two convictions, with credit for time already served in jail. For the third conviction, he sentenced Presley to 18 months in prison, allowing him access to a program for drug and alcohol addiction while incarcerated.
“Considering that you got these cases so closely together it would indicate your alcoholism is way out of control,” Rossell said.
In jail, Presley said he has completed the Living Free substance abuse counseling program and said he is grateful for the help of his counselors and peers.
“My addiction went from zero to 100 real fast and I lost control,” he said. “I can look at these arrests as a blessing. I can honestly say if I was not locked up for my actions I may have hurt someone. Thank God I didn’t.”
