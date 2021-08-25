Call about suspicious vehicle ends results in a chase, a crash and a foot chase

A chase that began when a person reported a suspicious vehicle at a Somers gas station ended with a car crash and two men arrested after a foot chase with law enforcement.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright said someone called 911 at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday to report a suspicious vehicle at the Somers Kwik Trip, 5800 31st St., off Green Bay Road.

When a deputy arrived, Wright said, the car, a black Toyota Camry, fled into the nearby Festival Foods grocery parking lot. That kicked off a chase that reached speeds of 70 mph on Green Bay Road, 52nd Street and then south on 39th Avenue. The license plate on the Camry did not match the vehicle, which was believed to have been stolen.

At 39th Avenue and 75th Street the Camry crashed into a vehicle that was stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that damaged two additional cars. Two men in the Camry then fled on foot.

Wright said the two men were taken into custody after a foot chase by sheriff’s deputies and members of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in the area of 77th Street and 40th Avenue shortly after the crash.

According to Wright, some of those in the vehicles struck reported minor injuries but declined to go to the hospital.