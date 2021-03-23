Campaign signs reported stolen in judicial race

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan recently filed a report with Kenosha Police after large campaign signs were apparently stolen.

Benitez-Morgan, who was appointed to the bench in February 2020 to fill a vacancy left by the retirement of Judge David Bastianelli, is running for election in the April 6 election against challenger Gerad Dougvillo. Dougvillo is a Kenosha resident who is currently a court commissioner in Walworth County.

According to the police report filed March 18, Benitez-Morgan told police that two large 2-by-4-foot campaign signs were removed from the posts, the zip ties holding the signs cut. One of the signs was on the 2400 block of 75th Street, another at the intersection of 80th Street and 38th Avenue. The signs were valued at $791, according to the police report.

Benitez-Morgan and Dougvillo are competing for Kenosha County's Branch One judicial seat.

In Branch 6, Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner announced she will retire at the end of her term. Competing to fill her seat are Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele and attorney Angela Cunningham.

