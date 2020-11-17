Carson pleads guilty

Timothy Carson, who at the age of 15 was charged with homicide for the stabbing death of a Bradford High School classmate at school, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of second-degree reckless homicide.
Carson, now 19, stabbed 15-year-old Dez’Jon Taylor during a clash in a study hall on April 25, 2017. Taylor died three days later.
According to the criminal complaint and past statements in court, Carson and Taylor had been friends but had a falling out that had led to a series of conflicts and fights. On the day Taylor was stabbed, Carson was sitting in a classroom waiting for a study hall period to begin when Taylor and two friends walked in, shutting the classroom door behind them to keep a teacher in the hallway. Taylor punched Carson, who responded by stabbing Taylor in the chest. Taylor then stumbled out of the classroom into the hallway, where he collapsed.
Carson, who has been in custody since the day of the stabbing, was originally charged with second-degree intentional homicide, which carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 45 years. Although he was 15 at the time he was charged, he was charged as an adult under Wisconsin’s law on homicide charges.
Other charges dropped
Since he was jailed, Carson has picked up additional charges for fights at the jail and for allegedly threatening another inmate who, along with his family, had been a witness. Those charges added the potential for another 10 years in prison if Carson had been convicted.
Under the plea agreement announced Tuesday, Carson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree reckless homicide, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. The rest of the charges against him were dropped.
At the hearing Tuesday, Carson, appearing from jail through a computer link, answered Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner’s questions calmly and said he understood his plea.
When she asked, as part of the standard list of questions for defendants pleading guilty to crimes, whether he had any impairment that made it difficult for him to understand, Carson answered, “I’ve got a learning disability, but I still understand everything that’s going on, that does not stop me from understanding what is happening today.”
As part of the agreement, the state will ask the presiding judge to sentence Carson to eight years in prison, which would include the time he has already been in custody. The defense is free to argue for a lesser penalty.
Wagner, who is presiding over the case, does not have to follow the recommendation of the state when Carson is sentenced and could sentence him to spend up to the 15-year maximum. The sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28.
