Carson pleads guilty

Timothy Carson, who at the age of 15 was charged with homicide for the stabbing death of a Bradford High School classmate at school, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of second-degree reckless homicide.

Carson, now 19, stabbed 15-year-old Dez’Jon Taylor during a clash in a study hall on April 25, 2017. Taylor died three days later.

According to the criminal complaint and past statements in court, Carson and Taylor had been friends but had a falling out that had led to a series of conflicts and fights. On the day Taylor was stabbed, Carson was sitting in a classroom waiting for a study hall period to begin when Taylor and two friends walked in, shutting the classroom door behind them to keep a teacher in the hallway. Taylor punched Carson, who responded by stabbing Taylor in the chest. Taylor then stumbled out of the classroom into the hallway, where he collapsed.

Carson, who has been in custody since the day of the stabbing, was originally charged with second-degree intentional homicide, which carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 45 years. Although he was 15 at the time he was charged, he was charged as an adult under Wisconsin’s law on homicide charges.

Other charges dropped

