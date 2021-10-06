Case in 2020 drug overdose death headed to trial

The case against a 33-year-old man accused in a February 2020 drug overdose death in the City of Kenosha appears headed to a jury trial.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder set jury selection for Oct. 15 in the case against Edward T. Shingara, who is charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shingara, who appeared in court Monday via telephone from the County Jail, where he’s being held on a $100,000 cash bond, faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison on the homicide charge and a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison on the firearm charge.

The jury trial is set to begin Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police Officer was dispatched to a city residence at 8:32 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2020, for a report of a female who was not conscious and not breathing. When the officer entered the home, he found Shingara performing CPR on the 18-year-old victim.