Case in 2020 drug overdose death headed to trial

The case against a 33-year-old man accused in a February 2020 drug overdose death in the City of Kenosha appears headed to a jury trial.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder set jury selection for Oct. 15 in the case against Edward T. Shingara, who is charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shingara, who appeared in court Monday via telephone from the County Jail, where he’s being held on a $100,000 cash bond, faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison on the homicide charge and a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison on the firearm charge.
The jury trial is set to begin Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha Police Officer was dispatched to a city residence at 8:32 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2020, for a report of a female who was not conscious and not breathing. When the officer entered the home, he found Shingara performing CPR on the 18-year-old victim.
Shingara said the two met at his residence on Feb. 25 between 8 and 10 p.m. He woke up the next morning and realized the victim was not breathing. He told police he had not consumed any drugs the previous night, but admitted he saw her “snort” pills he had given to her.
The Medical Examiner ruled the woman died of “acute mixed drug intoxication.”
Police executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence the next day and seized 12.4 grams of marijuana, a loaded firearm and ammunition. Shingara told officers he was being framed and denied ownership.
The complaint states police were familiar with the defendant and had received anonymous tips he was selling marijuana from his apartment. The complaint also states he had recently been placed on supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a drug conviction in 2019 in Marinette County.
Shingara told police he would buy 100 Percocet pills at a time and that he had given them to the victim in the past. He also stated he gave her some a few days before and that “he has seen (her) crush and sniff the pills he had given her.”